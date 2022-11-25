Media Release: Phytosanitary Certification System Workshop – 23 – 25 November, 2022

SAMOA, November 25 - The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in collaboration with the NZ Ministry of Primary Industries through funding support from the New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, facilitates a three day workshop on 23 – 25 November, 2022.

Since the inception in July 2021 of the Enhanced Pacific Partnership Market Access Program (EPMAP), Samoa is one of the selected countries to participate and to effectively access and maintain safe trade of fresh fruits and vegetables to export markets in New Zealand.

Participants from government ministries & corporations as well as local farmers and exporters consulted and reflected on effective measures to ensure our export commodities are protected from plant pests and diseases.

In his opening remarks, the MAF CEO Afioga Tilafono David Hunter stated that the workshop will contribute to the advancement of the participants understanding of the relevant provisions, jurisprudence, and guidance from the international standard-setting bodies, as well as regional and national experiences to strengthening Samoa’s Phytosanitary Certification System. He emphasized that the overarching goal of this workshop is to remove the barriers that tend to hinder the procedures in our export systems.

He also acknowledged the assistance and support by the Government of New Zealand as recognition of the strong partnership between the two countries in advancing trade in Samoa to greater heights.

A representative of the NZ Ministry for Primary Industries, Mr. Nacanieli Waqa, thanked the government of Samoa for organizing this workshop. He highlighted that the workshop’s agenda will allow the participants to observe the existing Phytosanitary Certification System (PCS) in Samoa, from the point of production to the point of export. This activity will further strengthen the overall analysis of Samoa’s current PCS.

It is envisaged that after this workshop the participants will learn that this is a system wide approach that requires and inspires participation, networking and engagement, where we will all take responsibility and ownership in moving forward and managing it in an efficient way.

