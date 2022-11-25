Functional Milk Replacers Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional Milk Replacers Market Size Analysis:



The functional milk replacers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% from 2018 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for functional milk replacers during the forecast period.

Milk replacers are made from substances that are easily digested by newborn animals, are nutrient-dense, and are inexpensive for farmers to use. Furthermore, functional milk replacers, also known as milk substitutes, are made from a variety of basic materials with the goal of replicating the nutritional characteristics of cow's milk and are given to newborn calves when real milk is unavailable or impractical. These milk replacers are critical for improving and maintaining the health of calves in their early stages. Milk replacers require special ingredients because newborn animals cannot digest standard feed materials such as soybean meal, maize, or byproduct substances. Traditionally, the ingredients used in milk substitutes are leftovers from the processing of milk to make butter or cheese. Milk fat and water combine to form butter and a byproduct known as "skim milk" or "nonfat dry milk," which contains casein and whey proteins, lactose, and minerals. Whey is a byproduct of cheese manufacturing. Casein, butterfat, calcium, and phosphorus are found in cheese, whereas whey contains whey proteins and lactose, as well as varying levels of sodium, potassium, and chloride that may be added during the cheese-making process. Nonfat dry milk contains approximately 35% protein, whereas whey protein concentrate, or "WPC," contains 34% protein after lactose is removed via crystallisation or ultrafiltration.

For many years, the industry's functional milk replacer contained 20% protein and 20% fat (20/20) and was delivered at a rate of one pound per day, barely meeting the calorie requirements of a 100-pound calf. The 20/20 milk replacer was created as a finishing milk replacer for veal calves and was never meant to be fed to newborn calves because 20% protein is insufficient for proper development and 20% fat is too high to maximize starter feed intake, which is the primary driver of rumen development.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decrease in demand for milk and other dairy products, as consumers are either cutting back on spending or switching to cheaper alternatives. This has resulted in a decline in revenue for the functional milk substitute market. However, the market is expected to recover in the latter half of 2020 as economies begin to reopen and consumer confidence improves.



Report Coverage:

ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Bongrain Group, Viafield, Amore Proteines, Roquette Frères, Strauss Feeds, Trouw Nutrition GB, MAXCARE, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, and ProviCo Pty. Ltd. are the major players in the global functional milk replacers market.

This report on the global market for functional milk replacers provides an analysis of the market based on type and application. The report segments the market into two major types: powder and liquid. On the basis of application, the global functional milk replacer market has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online.

The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the global market for functional milk substitutes.The key players operating in the global functional milk replacers market have been identified, and each one of them has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overviews, financial highlights, business strategies, and recent developments have been covered in respective company profiles.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Powder

• Liquid

By Application

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Convenience Store

• Online



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global functional milk replacer industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the functional milk replacer market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the market for functional milk replacers?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the functional milk replacer market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?



This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Functional Milk Replacers and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of functional milk substitutes across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Functional Milk Replacers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Milk Replacers

1.2 Functional Milk Replacers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Functional Milk Replacers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

1.3.3 Specialty Store

1.3.4 Convenience Store

1.3.5 Online

1.4 Global Functional Milk Replacers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Functional Milk Replacers Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Functional Milk Replacers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Functional Milk Replacers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Functional Milk Replacers Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Milk Replacers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Functional Milk Replacers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Milk Replacers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Functional Milk Replacers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Functional Milk Replacers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Functional Milk Replacers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Functional Milk Replacers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Functional Milk Replacers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Functional Milk Replacers Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Functional Milk Replacers Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Functional Milk Replacers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Functional Milk Replacers Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Functional Milk Replacers Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Functional Milk Replacers Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Functional Milk Replacers Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Functional Milk Replacers Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Functional Milk Replacers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Functional Milk Replacers Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Functional Milk Replacers Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Functional Milk Replacers Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Milk Replacers Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Milk Replacers Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Functional Milk Replacers Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Functional Milk Replacers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Functional Milk Replacers Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Functional Milk Replacers Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Functional Milk Replacers Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Functional Milk Replacers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Functional Milk Replacers Price by Application (2017-2022)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

