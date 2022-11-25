Titan Logix Corp. Announces Granting of Stock Options

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Titan Logix Corp., TLA ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announced the grant of incentive stock options today.

The Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of a total of 350,000 incentive stock options to the Chief Product Officer of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options exercise price is $0.51 per share. All the options expire within 5 years with vesting over a period from 1 year to 5 years provided defined performance metrics are achieved and certain share price targets are achieved. The grant was made under the Company's stock option plan that was approved at the Annual Meeting held on January 19, 2015 available at www.sedar.com.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

