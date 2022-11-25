Pacific Blue Cross Names Sarah Hoffman President and CEO

Effective January 3, 2023, Sarah Hoffman will join the Pacific Blue Cross Executive Leadership Team as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Following an international executive recruitment process, Pacific Blue Cross is pleased to announce that it has selected Sarah Hoffman as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. The Pacific Blue Cross Board of Directors, through its CEO Selection Committee and the support of an external executive search firm, has been engaged in an extensive search for the replacement of retiring President and CEO, John Crawford.

"We started this process in the fall of 2021 and received local, national and international interest in the role. We are delighted to have found an ideal candidate in Sarah, who brings a rare combination of significant health and leadership experience, enhanced by strong financial and business acumen," said Brendan Dick, Pacific Blue Cross Board Chair. "At Pacific Blue Cross, we are honoured to currently serve 1 in 3 British Columbians, the highest membership in the history of the organization. We are confident that, under Sarah's leadership, Pacific Blue Cross will continue to be a market leader in group, government and individual health plans."

Sarah brings to the role past executive experience as a CEO and Chief Financial Officer, deep knowledge of Pacific Blue Cross and the group health benefit industry gained through her previous role as head of one of Pacific Blue Cross' largest clients, and an empathetic approach to leadership with a proven track record for building an engaged, equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace.

"I am excited to join Pacific Blue Cross to continue the meaningful work of the team and Board who, together with CUPE 1816, are committed to sustaining positive health outcomes of all of our members," said Sarah. "I am passionate about finding opportunities to transform the way we deliver our services, while building and maintaining vital partnerships in the communities we serve. I am committed to building a sustainable, accessible organization that continues to evolve while honouring our deep-rooted history in the province. I would also like to thank John, who has been a wonderful leader and a huge contributor to the success and stability of Pacific Blue Cross. I wish him every happiness as he moves into his retirement."

The Pacific Blue Cross Board, the retiring President and CEO and the Executive Leadership Team will ensure a successful and smooth transition of leadership to ensure that Pacific Blue Cross continues to deliver on its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians.

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, and in partnership with CUPE 1816, the union representing roughly three-quarters of its 750-person local workforce, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and well-being for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

SOURCE Pacific Blue Cross