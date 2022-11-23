Celebrating 50 years of the World Heritage Convention in Central America

In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, known as the 1972 Convention, the UNESCO Cluster Office in San José collaborated with the National Museum of Costa Rica in the framework of a World Heritage Festival, which took place on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November at the headquarters of the National Museum in San José and at the visitor centre of the Diquís World Heritage site in the south of the country.

In San José, UNESCO had a kiosk where the public was offered information on the 1972 Convention and its history, as well as on the link between World Heritage and sustainable development and, above all, on the 16 World Heritage sites in Central America. In addition, the public was invited to share their ideas and impressions about World Heritage through drawings and plasticine figures. Also, children and adults completed quizzes to test their knowledge and stimulate their curiosity about World Heritage. More than a thousand people participated in these activities.

The festival was preceded by a talk held on Thursday 17 November at the Museum, which focused on the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention. Authorities and specialists from the National Museum of Costa Rica and the Ministry of Environment participated. UNESCO, represented by Ms Caroline Munier, Culture Programme Specialist of the UNESCO Office in San José, gave a presentation on "World Heritage as a source of resilience, humanity and innovation".

During these activities, UNESCO sought to highlight the inclusive nature of World Heritage, emphasising the richness of all World Heritage sites in Central American countries. UNESCO maintains that cultural and natural heritage play an essential role in strengthening the social fabric and cooperation at local, national and international levels, and is an important tool for the achievement of the Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

You can watch the broadcast of the discussion "World Heritage Convention: 50 years after its creation" here.

More information here