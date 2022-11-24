Demulsifier Market Garnered around USD 2.99 Billion and growing at a CAGR of 4% by Latest Trends and Forecast 2029

Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water- Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Demulsifier Market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 2.99 billion by 2029, up from US$ 2.28 billion in 2021.

Market Overview

A demulsifier , also known as an emulsion breaker, is a chemical that separates emulsions like water in oil. Demulsifiers are substances that aid in the separation of crude oil and petroleum from water. They are compounds that are dispersed in small quantities into the emulsion during demulsifier injection.

The global demulsifier market is expanding at a steady pace as crude oil production rises around the world. Rising demand is driving crude oil production around the world, which in turn is driving demulsifier market growth. Increasing oil and gas mining activities with the shale gas revolution, as well as growing demulsifier application in lubricant manufacturing, are also driving global market growth.

Drilling technology, dynamic positioning equipment, and floating production and drilling units have made previously unattainable prospects feasible. This advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the demulsifiers market.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the use of green demulsifiers, which are made with environmentally friendly chemicals, is expected to provide significant opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

“Increasing Global Lubricant Exports to Support Demulsifier Market Growth”

Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Lubricant Exports to Support Market Growth

Demulsifiers are commonly used in the manufacture of lubricants. The lubricants industry has recently seen a significant increase in exports. Similarly, rising automobile production and sales have resulted in increased lubricant consumption, which is expected to drive demand for demulsifiers over the forecast period.

Rising Crude Oil Consumption Around the World

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total global petroleum consumption in 2019 was approximately 100.37 million barrels per day (b/d). In 2021, the United States' petroleum consumption will be 19.78 million b/d, including about a million b/d of biofuels.

Increasing oil production from mature and aging oil fields

Increasing Oil Production from Aging and Mature Oil Fields- According to a survey, mature oil and gas fields accounted for approximately 75% of global production in 2018.

Exploration and Discovery of New Oil and Gas Fields

Rising Research and Development Expenditures Around the World

Restraints

Outbreak of Coronavirus had a negative impact on market

The toxic effects of chemicals used in demulsifiers on the environment, as well as the government enforcing stringent regulations, would dampen demand for demuslifiers during the forecasted period. Furthermore, a recent outbreak of coronavirus disrupted the oil reserves exploration project, and the supply of new machinery and equipment was also halted, further reducing overall demand for demulsifier.

The high cost of raw materials and the effect on supply-demand in the manufacturing sector impede market growth. However, oil soluble demulsifiers are hazardous to handle, and the chemicals used are inexpensive, which may limit the target market's growth.

Challenges

The market is being challenged by a lack of raw materials for the production of the demulsifier. The high cost of research and development creates additional challenges for market growth. Geographical issues in countries and environmental regulation with high awareness in many industries for demulsifier declination and stern global trade restrictions are impeding market growth. Other challenges are

Production disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Strict Environmental Restrictions on Chemical Demulsifier Use

International Trade Rules for Demulsifiers

Opportunities

Growing Prospects in the Green Demulsifier Market

Rapid industrialization in several regions and expanding power plant industries to meet the world's energy requirements are expected to create many new opportunities for the Demulsifier Market. The depletion of crude oil reserves has caused companies to forecast market growth opportunities. The market is expected to benefit from increased demand for green emulsifiers, which are made from environmentally friendly chemicals.

Segmentation Analysis

Based On Product Types

Oil-Soluble Dominates the Market

Water

Oil Soluble

In 2021, oil-soluble demulsifiers generated a higher revenue of $2,014.2 million. This is due to the additional benefits they have over water-soluble demulsifiers, such as superior performance at lower treating temperatures, improved fuel burning characteristics, and the fact that they require lower dosages than other products. They are widely used in the crude oil industry to separate water from oil due to these factors. The importance of oil soluble demulsifiers in emulsion breaking is growing.

In contrast, the water-soluble category is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This could be due to the fact that they are less expensive, making them a much more cost-effective choice in the industry, though water-soluble demulsifiers are less effective than oil-soluble.

Based On Applications

The largest market share is held by the crude oil processing in application.

Crude Oil Production

Petro Refineries

Sludge Oil Treatment

Lubricant Manufacturing

Oil-based Power Plant

Others

Dyes & Pigments

Cotton Seed Oil

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

In 2021, the crude oil processing category had the highest revenue share, estimated to be around 37%. This is due to increased onshore and offshore oil exploration and refining activities, an increase in the number of mature oilfields, and rapid growth in shale oil and gas extraction.

However, the petroleum refining segment is expected to grow rapidly and generate significant revenue in the global market during the forecast period. Increased consumption in industries and households has resulted in an increase in the petroleum refining process to meet daily market demands.

Demulsifiers are used in lubricants to prevent corrosion and damage caused by impurities in the fuel. The increasing use of these chemicals in the production of lubricants will aid growth.

Demulsifiers are used in a variety of industries, including dyes and pigments, cottonseed oil, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. Demulsifiers are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry to separate water and other solvents such as ethanol and methanol from petroleum. This is an important resource for testing and producing cosmetics and drugs.

Based On Chemical Type

Surfactants

Ethylene Oxide

Polyamines

Polyols

Epoxy Resins

Others

Based on Formulation

Types of Surfactants

Demulsifier Formulations

Regional Insights

The Middle East will experience exponential growth in the global market.

The Middle East is expected to have the largest share of the global demulsifier market and to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand from oil production units, as well as the presence of large oil-producing companies in countries such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are propelling the market in this region forward.

The APAC market is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of more than 3.7% during the projection period. The Asia-Pacific region is on the rise, with more industries being established in the region than ever before. Major oil industries are being established in the region, which will require demulsifier as a raw material for production or manufacturing work. This has resulted in increased demand for demulsifiers on a daily basis, which has a positive impact on the market and brought in a good deal of fortune.

Europe is expected to grow significantly due to the presence of many manufacturers, including Baker Hughes Incorporated, Croda International, Ecolab Inc., Clariant, Schlumberger Limited, BASF SE, Clariant, and others. Furthermore, the high demand from lubricant manufacturing companies will boost market growth.

The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a faster rate and to provide new growth opportunities for the demulsifier market. Growing oil and gas exploration activities, as well as the recent discovery of shale gas reserves in the United States, are some of the factors driving market growth in this region.

During the forecast period, the U.S. market is expected to remain a primary growth generator, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%. Furthermore, the demulsifiers market size for lubricant manufacturers under the application category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in North America.

Top Featured Companies Dominating the Global Demulsifier Market

The leading players operating in the market are focusing on product enhancement and facilitate other effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Because of the short residence time, the demulsification process can be very time-sensitive. In line with this, major market players keep a steady stock of a wide range of demulsifiers made from various chemicals in order to provide a tailored customer-driven high-performance solution. The key players operating the global demulsifier market includes Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Nova Star LP (US), SI Group (US), Impact Chemicals Technologies (US), Innospec Inc. (US), Dorf Ketal (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), Chemiphase Ltd. (UK), Direct-N Pakt Inc. (US), MCC Chemicals Inc.(US), Rimpro India (India), Oil Technics Holdings (UK), Egyptian Mud Engineering, Chemicals Company (Egypt), Roemex Limited (India), Reda Oilfield (UK), Aurorachem (China)

For the year 2022, The Dow Chemical Company has planned new demulsifiers that help the demulsification process to reduce more water droplets or particles; Dow Chemical Company’s demulsifiers hold around 11% share in the North American market.

December 1, 2021: - At the 2021 SPE Global Conference held in Texas, Clariant Ltd. announced plans to exhibit hi-tech oilfield chemistry products including corrosion inhibition, anti-agglomerates, and demulsifier formulations, among others.

September 2021: A research team from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has come up with a novel magnetic demulsifier containing desert beetle-based microstructures. This demulsifier has the impressive capability of facilitating high-efficiency oil-in-water emulsion separation while consuming extremely low recovery energy.

In 2021, Stephan Oilfield Solutions provides demulsifier intermediates to upstream & downstream challenges. The company has acquired a line of KMCO’s demulsifier intermediates that will help service companies deliver consistent field performance with their formulated products.

FAQS

What is the current valuation of the global demulsifiers market? What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Demulsifiers Market? Which is the largest application area in the demulsifier market? Which region has highest growth rate in Demulsifier Market? What are the challenges affecting the demulsifier market growth? Who are the major players dominating the demulsifier market? What the opportunities for demulsifier market during forecasted period?

