Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in British Columbia
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Grace Lore, British Columbia's Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in British Columbia.
Date: November 25, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. PT
Location: Samuel & Frances Belzberg Atrium
Simon Fraser University - Vancouver Campus
Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue
580 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3
Notes for media:
Members of the media may attend this event in person or via a teleconference line.
Toll-free phone number (Canada only): 1 888 892-3255
Participant pass code: 370334
Special instructions: Participants are requested to dial in 20 minutes prior to the announcement and to have the participant pass code ready to save time. Failure to do this may mean a delay for you or others joining the call.
Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c4625.html