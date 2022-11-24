Submit Release
1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. EFF (the "Company" or "1844") announces a clarification to its press release entitled "Completes Public Offering of Common Shares" issued on November 23, 2022 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release used the phrase "syndicate of selling brokers". For clarification, Leede Jones Gable Inc. was the sole agent and book runner for the offering, and there were no member firms that formed a syndicate. This clarification does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 resources.com

