Ceiling Fan Market 2022 | Size, Share, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global ceiling fan market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.29% during 2022-2027.

A ceiling fan refers to an electronically-operated mechanical fan that is attached to the room's ceiling. It stimulates air circulation and provides a cooling effect through drying perspiration and facilitating heat exchange via convection. It further comprises an electric rotor that rotates the blades in a cyclic motion to create movement in the still air. As compared to an air conditioner, a ceiling fan is more cost-effective, consumes far less energy, and has a far longer lifespan; thus, it is extensively installed in residential and commercial infrastructures. Currently, It comes in numerous styles and varieties, including standard, low-profile, dual motor, and remote control fans.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Trends:

The ongoing development across housing, hospitality, commercial, real estate, and retail sectors and the increasing need for various effective cooling electronic appliances, such as ceiling fans are majorly driving the market growth. Moreover, the advent of brushless direct current (BLDC) motor fans with lower noise generating and minimal energy consumption properties is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the ongoing interior design and home modification activities and the shifting consumer inclination toward premium products, such as decorative ceiling fans featuring layered light fixtures, decorations, and interchangeable blades, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the advent of voice-activated smart ceiling fans and convenient assistive features for individuals with physical limitations and the favorable initiatives being undertaken by governments to provide proper electricity supplies in isolated rural regions are augmenting the demand for ceiling fans, which in turn, are supporting the market growth.

Ceiling Fan Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the ceiling fan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Emerson Electric Co

Hunter Fan Company

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Broan-NuTone LLC

Shell Electric Holdings Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global ceiling fan market on the basis of product type, fan size, end-use, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Fan

Decorative Fan

High Speed Fan

Energy Saving Fan

Others

Breakup by Fan Size:

Breakup by End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by region:

China

India

European Union

United States

Brazil

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

