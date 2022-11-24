Drug Device Combination Products Market Size Worth $214.53 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.27%

The global drug device combination products market reached a value of US$ 132.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 214.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Drug Device Combination Products Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the Drug Device Combination Products industry?

The global drug device combination products market reached a value of US$ 132.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 214.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027.

What is a Drug Device Combination Products Market?

Drug device combination products include medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients that help deliver the drug to a preferred location in the patient’s body. They comprise drug-eluting stents, infusion pumps, inhalers, transdermal delivery systems, and prefilled syringes. They have minimal side effects and offer advantages like controlled drug administration and improved patient compliance.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request and get a sample brochure for free: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-device-combination-products-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in the Drug Device Combination Products Market?

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rising preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems, which minimize the amount of drug required for therapeutic efficacy, are driving the demand for drug device combination products across the globe. Besides this, several market players are introducing advanced technologies for tracking and monitoring different products. They are also expending on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop next-generation products with high viscosity and formulations. Furthermore, the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and portable devices like nebulizers and inhalers are other growth-inducing factors positively influencing the market.

Get the table of contents with all detailed information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drug-device-combination-products-market

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Drug Eluting Stents

Transdermal Patches

Infusion Pumps

Drug Eluting Balloon

Inhalers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Cancer Treatment

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Novartis AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Spa Market Share

Genomics Market

Latin America Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market

Protein Detection & Quantification Market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Drug Device Combination Products Market Size Worth $214.53 Billion by 2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.27%