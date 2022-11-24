Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,795 in the last 365 days.

iA Clarington Investments announces November 2022 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the November 2022 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 1, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on December 9, 2022.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution
per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington
Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.04453

44931X109

IA Clarington
Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.04748

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis
Global Allocation Fund                       

IGAF

0.00000

45075G109

IA Clarington Loomis
Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.00200

45076L107

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.02889

44933N109


For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of October  31, 2022, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c1471.html

You just read:

iA Clarington Investments announces November 2022 distributions for Active ETF Series

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.