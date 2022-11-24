Việt Nam, Laos hospitals sign medical cooperation

VIETNAM, November 24 - HÀ NỘI — The 108 Military Central Hospital will continue to help the 103 Military Hospital of the Lao People’s Army in human resource training, medical technology transfer and health examination and treatment to improve the professional quality of medical staff and best serve the health of the Lao people.

These are the main contents of the co-operation programme for 2023 signed between the 108 Military Central Hospital and the 103 Lao Central Hospital of the Lao People’s Army in Hà Nội on November 23.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lieutenant General, Prof. Mai Hồng Bàng, director of the 108 Military Central Hospital, said that the military medicine forces of the two countries have gained remarkable results after 17 years of cooperation.

Bàng said that in 2023, the 108 Military Central Hospital will help train 10 to 15 doctors of the 103 Central Hospital of the Lao People’s Army in various specialities, such as bronchoscopy, lobectomy, cardiology, resuscitation and echocardiography, for six months.

The 108 Military Central Hospital will continue to receive patients sent by the 103 Central Hospital of the Lao People's Army following the protocol signed previously between the two countries' defence ministries.

If there are patients in critical condition at the 103 Central Hospital, the 108 Military Central Hospital will send experts to provide emergency advice and treatment or consultation via the Telemedicine system.

Colonel Savengxay Dalasath, director of Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army, affirmed that the 108 Central Military Hospital was a reliable partner for the Lao people. He also hoped that the two hospitals would continue to cooperate effectively, contributing to maintaining the long-standing tradition between the two nations.

The 103 Central Hospital will continue to send officials and staff to participate in scientific conferences of the 108 Military Central Hospital through the Telemedicine system.

Regarding expert work and professional support, in 2023, the 103 Central Hospital proposed that the 108 Central Military Hospital send four experts to Laos for a three-month working visit to help train in the fields of endoscopic urinary system surgery, and infectious, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

In 2022, the 108 Military Central Hospital invited doctors from the Lao People's Army 103 Central Hospital to attend scientific conferences through the Telemedicine system and helped train human resources. Specifically, the 108 Military Central Hospital received eight doctors from the 103 Central Hospital to train them for six months to improve their professional skills in the fields of endocrinology, emergency resuscitation, cardiology and artificial kidneys.

The 108 Military Central Hospital also sent expert delegations to Laos to provide professional support and transfer techniques in the specialties of anaesthesia and resuscitation, active resuscitation, clinical haematology, plastic surgery, and pharmacy, helping Lao People's Army 103 Central Hospital improve the quality of examination and treatment. — VNS