Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,793 in the last 365 days.

November Subsurface Mineral Public Offering Brings in $3.3 Million for Province

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2022

Increased Interest in Lands Prospective for Lithium and Potash 

The Government of Saskatchewan's subsurface mineral public offering held on Monday, November 21, 2022, generated $3,325,130.13 in revenue for the province. 

This is the second of three scheduled subsurface mineral public offerings for the 2022-23 fiscal year. As the June 2022 sale did not receive any bids on the parcels posted, and no parcels were requested for the February 2023 sale, the November sale is effectively the final and only sale of the fiscal year to generate revenue.

Fifteen (15) subsurface permit blocks totalling 153,335.43 hectares were posted in the November 2022 public offering. Ten (10) of these subsurface permit blocks, covering 136,466.373 hectares received acceptable bids.

The highest bid was $2.7 million from Windfall Resources Ltd. for a 33,704.330 hectare block 30 kilometers (km) north of Moose Jaw that is prospective for potash.

The highest dollars per hectare bid was for a parcel 11 km south of Kerrobert that is prospective for minerals in formation water such as lithium. The permit, acquired by NRG LandSolutions Inc., received a bid of $102.65 per hectare for a total of $159,928.70. 

Increased demand and activity in critical minerals, such as potash and lithium, is leading to heightened interest to explore for and develop these minerals. Critical minerals are considered essential for the sustainable economic success of Canada.

The next subsurface mineral public offering is scheduled for July 10, 2023.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay Teneycke
Energy and Resources
Regina
Phone: 306-529-8630
Email: jay.teneycke@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

November Subsurface Mineral Public Offering Brings in $3.3 Million for Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.