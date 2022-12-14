The Team at Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros Announces an Expansion in Their Service Areas
Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros are happy to announce their latest service area expansion.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros is one of the leading stamped concrete providers in Kansas City, Missouri. They’ve enjoyed over a decade of service in the area, offering a wide range of stamped concrete patterns for every outdoor space. Having enjoyed so much success servicing Kansas City area properties, the team is now ready to expand its service areas throughout the Missouri.
“We’re happy to announce that we’re now offering stamped concrete in Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, and Kansas City, Kansas,” the owners of Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros note. “Additionally, you can now find us in Independence, Lee’s Summit, and Blue Springs in Missouri.”
The Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros team is pleased to share their reasons for their business expansion. “Stamped concrete is an excellent choice for virtually any property. It offers the durability and affordability of concrete but the look of high-end stone and brick. In turn, a homeowner can enjoy a stunning patio, gorgeous driveway, or even a full concrete backyard without the price tag of granite or other stone.”
The owners of Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros share some other benefits of stamped concrete and why homeowners love its installation so much. “It’s somewhat easy to pour concrete in various shapes or curve it around obstructions such as trees or other landscaping. Cutting stone to fit those areas is cumbersome and difficult and adds to its installation cost. But, on the other hand, we can create a stunning curved driveway, rounded patio, or work that concrete around features that would otherwise get in the way.”
Stamped concrete allows homeowners to create a coordinated look for their outdoor space. “Stamped concrete gets stained or painted after stamping, so a homeowner can choose a tone that fits their property perfectly. You also know that the concrete will look cohesive, rather than worrying about individual stone tiles that might vary in color more than you expect.”
The durability of concrete is another reason so many homeowners choose it over brick and pavers, state the owners of Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros. “Individual stones are often prone to splitting and cracking, especially if you try to move them or put something heavy on them. On the other hand, durable concrete resists cracking, splitting, chipping, and other damage.” The material is also easy to maintain, they assert. “We’ve found that regular power washing and sealing are all needed to keep it in good condition.”
The team’s success in working with Kansas City, Missouri, homeowners is why they can now expand into other areas. “We’ve had some of our busiest years yet,” they note. “Homeowners have been excited to update their outdoor space with affordable stamped concrete. The material allows us to create beautiful patios, pool decks, walkways, and driveways, for far less than if we used stone or brick. Some homeowners have even asked for a full concrete backyard, which means little to no yard work during the summer months!”
Stamped concrete is also an excellent choice for interior rooms, they explain. “We can install stamped and stained concrete in virtually every room, mimicking the look of stone. We can also buff the concrete for a high-gloss finish.” The Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros team explains why stamped concrete is a good choice for interior spaces. “Concrete doesn’t hold dirt and dust like carpet and is easy to clean. You also won’t notice scratches and other damage over the years, as you might with tile. As a result, it’s a durable surface that requires little maintenance while offering lots of styles.”
Homeowners interested in stamped concrete installations are encouraged to visit Kansas City Stamped Concrete Pros at their website, fill out a quick contact form, or call them. Their address is located at 4001 Montgall Ave, Kansas City, MO 64130, for mailing purposes, as all services are completed at the homeowner's residence. Initial consultations and price quotes are FREE, and the crew guarantees every installation for quality and durability.
