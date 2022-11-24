Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,674 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

November 24, 2022 1:20 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Michele Babchuk, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Island, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Friday, November 25, 2022


Time:

10:20 am (PT) / 1:20 pm (ET) 


Location:

Parksville Civic and Technology Centre 

100 Jensen Avenue East

Parksville, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c0707.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.