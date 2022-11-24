/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Michele Babchuk, Member of the Legislative Assembly for North Island, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022



Time: 10:20 am (PT) / 1:20 pm (ET)



Location: Parksville Civic and Technology Centre

100 Jensen Avenue East

Parksville, British Columbia

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada