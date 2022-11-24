Government of Canada announces members of new National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Now, more than ever, increased access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care is crucial to meet the needs of children and families across Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is making a historic investment of $30 billion over five years to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system in collaboration with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners.

In support of this commitment, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced today the members of a newly created National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care. The Council brings together a committed and diverse group of 16 members, including academics and advocates, practitioners and caregivers. The chairperson, Don Giesbrecht, has previously served as both President of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Canadian Child Care Federation.

The Council will serve as a forum for consultations on issues and challenges facing the early learning and child care sector and will provide third-party expert advice to the Government of Canada. In carrying out its mandate, the Council will:

provide advice on early learning and child care in Canada ;

; facilitate information sharing and seek out the views of other experts and stakeholders from across the early learning and child care sector;

develop reports, recommendations or other documentation related to the mandate of the Council; and

undertake any other activity specified by Employment and Social Development Canada, in support of the Minister, that is consistent with the Council's advisory mandate.

The Council's activities will be supported by the Federal Secretariat on Early Learning and Child Care, which serves as a focal point for early learning and child care across the Government of Canada.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has delivered real improvements to make life more affordable for Canadians coast to coast to coast. Combined with previous investments announced since 2015, the federal government has committed a minimum of $9.2 billion per year to sustain funding in child care, including Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care, starting in 2025–26.

"The National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care will provide important insight and innovative ideas on how best to build and support the constantly evolving child care sector. Their expertise from across sectors and regions of the country will help ensure that each child in Canada has the best possible start in life."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed to creating a National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care.

committed to creating a National Advisory Council on Early Learning and Child Care. Council members were selected as part of an open, transparent and merit-based selection process that strove to reflect Canada's diversity.

diversity. Members will serve a three-year mandate with the opportunity to renew.

Investments in child care will benefit all Canadians. Studies show that for every dollar invested in early childhood education, the broader economy receives between $1.50 and $2.80 in return.

