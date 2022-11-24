Vinyl Vehicle Wrap Company Wraptors INC Announces Opening of Fourth U.S Store in Orlando, Florida

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Wraptors INC has recently opened its fourth store in Orlando, Florida, United States. The Company is a Canadian vinyl car wrap boutique that is now on an expansion spree.

Wraptors has served the Canadian market for over five years with more than nine locations in the country, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver. Now, the car wrapping business has decided to scale up and open more stores in the United States.

Stas Kravchuk and his team have opened up Wraptors' stores in cities like New York and Miami. With the Orlando opening of Wraptors, the brand is looking forward to serving a wider market. The car wrap boutique offers services that include but are not limited to vinyl wrapping, paint protection, ceramic coatings, modifications, and full-makeovers.

In its newest Florida location, Wraptors has planned to serve clients from the show business industry like movie stars, celebrities, social media influencers, artists and others.

Talking about Wraptors' launch in Florida in a brief discussion, Stas Kravchuk said, "With Wraptors' expansion in the United States, we are aiming to become the go-to choice for services related to car wrappings, vinyl coverings and paints."

Next, Wraptors will be expanding to the West coast. The brand's clientele includes people from the realm of international music, sports and entertainment.

In the future, Stas Kravchuk is also looking forward to starting business strategy and skill related classes and workshops for youngsters.

