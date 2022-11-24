National Police Federation Welcomes Necessary and Effective Investments to Better Resource Specialized and Rural Policing in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation (NPF), in response to the B.C. Government's announcement of new funding to deliver stronger public safety services across the province:

"The National Police Federation welcomes $230 million over three years in new funding for stronger public safety services across British Columbia that will expand the availability of specialized units and more fully resource rural police to keep communities safer.

As part of the Province's "Safer Communities Action Plan" - which is part of new Premier David Eby's 100-Day Plan, this timely and necessary funding will serve to increase resources and staffing effectively and efficiently by adding additional RCMP Members who can seamlessly integrate into existing provincial police services in areas and communities that need it most.

In particular, we welcome investments to fill long-standing vacancies in small and rural communities; allowing RCMP detachments to reach their full staffing capacity which will take some of the pressure off our over-stretched Members. Hiring additional officers in specialized areas like major crimes, sexual exploitation of children, and the BC Highway Patrol will also be a welcome relief for Members.

We thank our Members for their ongoing professional and effective service to their communities through various resource challenges. Your excellence has been recognized through this investment.

A major step to modernizing policing in British Columbia involves improving the role of police through bolstering enforcement and intervention through legislation, but it also includes making necessary investments in police and additional social services which are particularly needed."

