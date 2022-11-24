Fengate named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management "Fengate" or the "firm"), a leading North American investment firm, is the recipient of Waterstone Human Capital's 2022 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ award.

This national program, now in its 19th year, annually recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped them enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. Only 50 organizations are awarded this prestigious corporate culture award.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and CEO of Fengate. "We believe that the employee experience is fundamental to the ultimate success of our business, and our vision supports a workplace culture in which every team member can be their authentic self."

"At Waterstone we know corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the center of your strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. They actively craft high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary results and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

Fengate is a driven, high-performance environment, and the firm takes great care to promote employee health, wellbeing and belonging including:

A flexible work framework allowing employees to shift their life at work to accommodate their unique life at home

"Recharge" days through a combination of the office closing on Fridays before long weekends and at noon on all other Fridays during the summer months

Regularly conducted industry benchmarking followed by remedied solutions

Group RRSP program for all employees with an employer match component

Championing Equity, Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity (EBID) through the firm's EBID Think Tank. Recent initiatives include: creating safe spaces for prayer/employees experiencing stress or anxiety; training for all people leaders to manage hiring and interviewing biases

Employee Education Assistance Program to encourage eligible employees to upgrade their education and/or skills via college/university programs and courses

Access to an Employee Assistance Program and ongoing workshops and resources to support mental health

"We are continually looking for ways to enhance our company culture through finding innovating practices and programs that add to the employee experience," said Jennifer Honey Brannon, Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Internal Operations at Fengate. "Being recognized as a most admired company is an immense honour, and we celebrate and thank our dedicated team members at Fengate for all they have done, and continue to do, to help earn this prestigious award."

Fengate has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 15 consecutive years. Over the past year, it was named as one of Canada's Top Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and appeared on the Best Workplaces™ lists in Ontario, the Financial Services & Insurance, Inclusion, Women, Today's Youth and Professional Development.

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. With more than 45 years of experience, we are proud of our proven track record and trusted reputation across the sectors we work in. Learn more at fengate.com

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

