Institute of Corporate Directors announces appointment of three new Board members

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD) announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors: Maryse Bertrand, Nora Duke, ICD.D and Anne McLellan, F.ICD. Elected at the Annual General Meeting, held in Toronto on November 23, these individuals will join returning Board members and serve a one-year term.

"Maryse, Nora and Anne are highly regarded business leaders and directors from across the country, who are committed to excellence in governance and will bring passion to support the vital work ICD does to improve trust and confidence in Canadian organizations," says Linda Hohol, Chair of the ICD Board. "I have the privilege of serving alongside 10 diverse and distinguished directors from across Canada and look forward to continuing our work."

2022-23 Board of Directors

Maryse Bertrand ( Montreal, QC )

( ) Rahul K. Bhardwaj , ICD.D ( Toronto, ON )

, ICD.D ( ) Nora Duke , ICD.D ( St. John's, NL )

, ICD.D ( ) Linda Hohol ( Calgary, AB )

( ) Anne McLellan , F.ICD ( Edmonton, AB )

, F.ICD ( ) Robert Paré ( Westmount, QC )

) Jean Paul (JP) Gladu, ICD.D (Sand Point First Nation, ON)

(JP) Gladu, ICD.D (Sand Point First Nation, ON) Robert Phillips , F.ICD ( Vancouver, BC )

, F.ICD ( ) Andrea Rosen ( Toronto, ON )

( ) Robert G.C. Sobey , ICD.D ( Stellarton , NB)

, ICD.D ( , NB) Patricia Youzwa ( Regina, SK )

Full biographies are available here.

"Each of these new Board members brings a unique perspective and the same unyielding drive to drive greater dialogue and create a culture of good governance across Canada," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO. "As ICD continues to provide its members with a spectrum of services, I look forward to the additional expertise these individuals will offer our team."

The new appointments fill the vacancies created by the retirements of Yaprak Baltacioglu (March 2022), Mac Van Wielingen, ICD.D (September 2022) and Jo Mark Zurel (November 2022).

Notes Hohol, "As we say farewell to three individuals who dedicated their valuable time not just to the ICD Board, but to significant contributions to boardrooms across the country, I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve alongside these individuals who've been strong and dedicated directors."

About the ICD

Established in 1981, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors.

As Canada's largest director community, the ICD creates forums for dialogue, hosts networking opportunities and provides access to world-class resources for more than 16,500 members and a network of 11 Chapters. Members who successfully complete the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program (DEP) and ICD-led examination process earn the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

Learn more about the ICD at icd.ca.

SOURCE Institute of Corporate Directors