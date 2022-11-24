Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364905/?utm_source=PRN

Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients.

This research assesses the growth opportunities for a set of highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.By ingredient type, the global specialty active ingredients market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen and collagen peptide, coenzyme q10 (coq10), botanical extracts, marine ingredients, amino acids and synthetic peptides, biotics, and others.

The others segment is subdivided into plant and animal-derived proteins and peptides, and ceramides.

Ingredients derived through fermentation processes such as biotics, collagen peptide, algae extracts, and botanical extracts hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period (2022–2030).Geographically, this study covers North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the specialty active ingredients and cosmetics market in 2021, owing to significant demand from high-growth markets such as South Korea, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Moreover, with the increasing penetration of Korean beauty (K-beauty) and Japanese (J-beauty) brands in North America and Europe, this global market is poised to experience steady growth during the forecast period.

Author: Akheela Dhiman

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364905/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker