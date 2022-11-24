Pizza Nova partners with SickKids Foundation and invites customers to share the love this holiday season

Toronto, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova announces the start of a two-year partnership with SickKids Foundation. To help share the love this holiday season, the Toronto-based pizza company has created a limited-edition vespa ornament to honour its Italian roots, proceeds of which will go to SickKids Foundation. With a goal of raising over $15,000, Pizza Nova has made these ornaments available at all participating Pizza Nova locations, while quantities last.

Community is a pillar for Pizza Nova and making a difference is important to the Primucci family, not only this holiday season but throughout the year. Giving back to the community is one of Pizza Nova's core values and is important to its business and customers.

"The holiday season is a time for love, family, and the joy that children bring. We are proud to be a partner of SickKids Foundation and want to share the love this holiday season," said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. "Our franchisees are happy to support this campaign and give these brave kids the care they deserve."

Funds will go to SickKids Foundation to help build a new state-of-the-art hospital and patient support buildings, continue breakthrough research, and build partnerships across the country.

"We are so grateful to Pizza Nova and its customers for joining our fight to improve children's health and for standing behind us," said Stacey Robinson, Director of Cause Marketing, at SickKids Foundation. "We're building a new SickKids and we can't do that alone. It is through partnerships like Pizza Nova's that SickKids is able to make an impact on children's health."

The Limited-Edition ornament can be purchased in all participating Pizza Nova locations and online at pizzanova.com. Follow at @pizzanova and @SickKids.

For more information on Pizza Nova, visit us at www.pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and is inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. They are known for fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, arancini and FOCACCIA BARESE™. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference or Learn more at pizzanova.com.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost pediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and despite the impacts of the global pandemic, SickKids Foundation generated more than $207 million in revenue in support of child health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

