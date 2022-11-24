Data Resiliency Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 36.85 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 15.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Data Resiliency Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Data Resiliency Market ” By Component (Disaster Recovery, Data Backup & Recovery, Data Archiving and e-Discovery), By End User (IT & Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Data Resiliency Market size was valued at USD 11.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36.85 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Data Resiliency Market Overview

Data resiliency is a solution used in the IT industry to manage failures and protect user data. Data resiliency includes several hardware components which are used for this application. It includes a storage system, server, network, and data center. Data centers allow easy recovery and management of organizational and user data.

During the forecast period, the growing demand for data resiliency due to protection against the loss of critical data is expected to drive the global market. Growing privacy concerns in many industries are also estimated to boost the market for data resiliency. The trend of digitalization and the rising demand for cloud-based recovery systems are also expected to contribute to the global data resiliency market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM, Veritas Technologies, Acronis, Spectra Logic Corporation, Flexential, Microsoft, Quest Software.

Data Resiliency Market, By Component Disaster Recovery Data Backup & Recovery Data Archiving and e-Discovery Services

Data Resiliency Market, By End User IT & Telecommunication Government BFSI Healthcare Others

Data Resiliency Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



