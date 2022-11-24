Submit Release
WARDA AL-JARADI, The House of Manuscripts in Yemen

Discussing the challenges, Al-Jaradi describes the numerous risks facing their heritage collections. Lack of funding to support the restoration, preservation and digitization is among the top factor standing in the way of safeguarding the rich heritage of Yemen. She explains “the dozens of experts at the House are trying their best to protect the manuscripts, even by traditional methods that extend their life to the extent possible. However, we still lack many necessary tools to help us preserve and protect our precious collections”. Al-Jaradi adds that the experts also do not have access to up-to-date courses in restoration and preservation, as well as in cataloging and documentation.

 

When reflecting on how she personally contributes to safeguarding her national heritage, the curator shared that she supported the drafting of a law to protect manuscripts that were passed by the government earlier this year. She stresses the need to protect the heritage from smuggling and trafficking. Additionally, Warda Al-Jaradi turned her passion into an organization that helps raise funds to protect the collections of Yemen, she explains “In 2020, I decided to establish ‘Rose Organization for Heritage and Development, an entity that works to safeguard Yemen’s valuable heritage and achieve the goals of sustainable development. Perhaps with this, I may be able to help safeguard Yemen's valuable manuscript heritage.”

