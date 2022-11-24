Oxygenators Market to Grow at 6.10 % CAGR during 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Forecast and Report

The global oxygenators market size expects to reach US$ 329.81 Million by 2027 with growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during 2022-2027 by IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study “oxygenators market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the Oxygenators industry?

The global oxygenators market size reached US$ 228.46 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 329.81 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% during 2022-2027.

What is a the Oxygenators Market?

Oxygenators represents medical devices that are routinely used in medical settings to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide from the patient’s blood during surgeries. They can be broadly categorized into membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators.

These oxygenators are utilized in conjunction with heart-lung machines to facilitate gas exchange during surgical procedures in which the blood flow is interrupted or stopped. They even aid in managing cardiopulmonary, pulmonary, and respiratory disorders. As a result, oxygenators are extensively adopted in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare establishments across the global.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxygenators-market/requestsample

What are the major market drivers in a Oxygenators market ?

The increasing prevalence of various coronary, cardiovascular, and orthopedic ailments among the masses, on account of the sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, tobacco and alcohol consumption, etc., is primarily driving the oxygenators market. In line with this, the expanding geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to developing chronic diseases, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating investments by government bodies across countries to promote healthcare digitization, continual product innovation, and advanced infrastructure setup are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the elevating mergers and acquisitions (M&As) activities among key market players to innovate state-of-the-art medical devices and the introduction of several favorable healthcare reimbursement initiatives are further stimulating the global market.

In addition to this, the rising usage of the equipment in numerous critical surgeries, such as cardiopulmonary bypass grafts (CABG) and coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG) and the shifting preferences toward membrane oxygenator variants for the treatment of neonates and pediatric patients are expected to propel the oxygenators market over the forecasted period.

ts customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Membrane Oxygenator

• Bubble Oxygenator

Breakup by Age Group:

• Neonates

• Pediatric

• Adults

Breakup by Application:

• Respiratory

• Cardiac

• Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary

• Resuscitation (ECPR)

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxygenators-market

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories

Arkray Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Caire Inc. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.)

Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medline Industries LP, Medtronic plc

OMRON Healthcare Inc. (Omron Corporation)

and Resmed Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Industry Research Reports:

Male Infertility Market Report 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/male-infertility-market

Automotive Metals Market Research Report 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-metals-market

Home Medical Equipment Market Size 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-medical-equipment-market

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Forecast 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/hands-free-power-liftgate-market

Micro Lending Market Report 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/micro-lending-market

FMCG Logistics Market Report 2022-2027-https://www.imarcgroup.com/fmcg-logistics-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

