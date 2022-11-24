Global Surgical Hat Market Is Expected to Generate $791.1 Thousand by 2030: Allied Market Research

The necessity of health and workplace safety in order for it to continue to be profitabledrive the global surgical hat market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global surgical hat market, owing to the increasing demand for surgical hats in healthcare settings to combat COVID-19 infection. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global surgical hat market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical hat market garnered $533.5 thousand in 2021, and is estimated to generate $719.1 thousand by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.



Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global surgical hat market, owing to the increasing demand for surgical hats in healthcare settings to combat COVID-19 infection.

The Indian Government has expanded its export restriction in pandemic to include all PPE items, such as mask, cap, gown including raw materials such as non-woven textiles used to make surgical cap and other protective equipment Sales of surgical hat are directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries namely healthcare, appliances, packaging, and others.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic's import-export restrictions, restricted borders, and supply chain interruptions had a significant impact on the need for surgical hats in the healthcare sector.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global surgical hat market based on Application, Distribution Channel, type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.



Based on type, the non-woven fabricsegment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global surgical hat market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.





Based on application, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global surgical hat market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030.





Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global surgical hat market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.





Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global surgical hat market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2030 and is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.



Leading market players of the global surgical hat market analyzed in the research include Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health., Henry Schein, Inc., Owens & Minor, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., SEE KATE SEW, Mölnlycke Health Care AB., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Zarys International Group, Alleset, and KIMKAPS LLC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global surgical hat market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

