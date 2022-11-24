MEMS Foundry Market Share to Reach USD 1332.55 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Report by The Insight Partners

Rising Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics to Drive MEMS Foundry Market growth during 2022–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sensors used in military and defense applications must be reliable in every aspect, as they are a critical part of devices used in defense applications, including monitoring and surveillance at borders. Systems such as drones, missiles, spacecraft, ships, satellites, and rockets require various MEMS sensors, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, to collect data for proper functioning. Several companies have developed MEMS-based defense system sensors for ballistic testing, jet engine test stands, marine propulsion systems, jet fuel analyzers, and missile guidance systems. Thus, with the growing demand for advanced security and defense systems, the need for sensors is also increasing. Moreover, MEMS-based advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) to ensure better guidance and navigation of missiles has been a major area of research for a long. Researchers have been combining radio frequency (RF) velocity and range sensors with micro-MEMS and inertial measurement units (IMUs) to achieve superior navigation accuracy. MEMS technologies are also used in chemical attack warning sensors, micro-robotic electronic disabling systems, earth mapping, etc. Such applications of MEMS are supporting the MEMS Foundry Market growth.

Silex Microsystems AB; Teledyne Dalsa; Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE; Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.; Atomica Corp.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; STMicroelectronics, N.V.; and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are a few of the key MEMS foundry market players profiled during this study. Several other major MEMS foundry market players were studied and analyzed during this market study to get a holistic view of the global MEMS foundry market and its ecosystem.

The ecosystem of the global MEMS foundry market comprises the following stakeholders—raw materials provider, MEMS foundry service provider, equipment providers, semiconductor companies, electronics manufacturers, and end users. The raw material providers supply the various raw materials required for MEMS manufacturing, such as silicon, sputtering targets, and noble gases. Equipment providers provide various equipment to the MEMS foundries, such as atomic-layer deposition (ALD) systems, ion beam etching systems, surface modification systems and advanced packaging systems. MEMS foundry service providers provide different MEMS related services. It can include designing of MEMS, development of prototypes and mass production of MEMS. Mostly fabless semiconductor companies avail MEMS foundry services. Device manufacturers mostly avail MEMS devices from semiconductor manufacturers, as their required type of MEMS are readily available with the latter. However, device manufacturers often require customized MEMS for targeted applications and thus frequently partner with MEMS foundry service providers for meeting such requirements. End Users include the various industry verticals and consumers of electronic devices fitted with MEMS.

MEMS Foundry Market Overview:

Environmental sensors, such as gas sensors, temperature sensors, and smoke sensors, integrated with artificial intelligence-based interfaces are expected to aid in enhanced environmental protection. Also, AI-enabled environmental sensors are beneficial at an industrial scale for monitoring chemical releases, which would contribute to environmental resource protection. Numerous environmental sensors, including biosensors, have been introduced in the market for monitoring harmful environmental substances. Thus, the rising use of environmental sensors is likely to boost the demand for MEMS sensors, thereby creating new opportunities for the MEMS foundry market growth in the coming years.

Strategic Insights:

MEMS foundry market players are utilizing several strategies to focus on growth.

In July, 2022, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and GlobalFoundries Inc., a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France.

In April, 2022, Bosch Sensortec acquired Arioso Systems to diversify its product portfolio. Arioso Systems is one of the world’s most innovative providers of MEMS micro speaker technology. Acquisition with Bosch, it will leverage the full potential of its micro speakers.

