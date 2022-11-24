CodeMonkey's award-winning coding platform was chosen by the King of Bhutan for its schools across the country

'His Majesty the King' has chosen to bring computer science into Bhutan's classrooms with the fun and visually exciting game-like courses that CodeMonkey offers.

PALO ALTO Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bhutan is known for some of the world's most colorful and vibrant festivals. It's no wonder that 'His Majesty the King' has chosen to bring computer science into Bhutan's classrooms with the fun and visually exciting game-like courses that CodeMonkey offers.

The entire education system of Bhutan, a country in south-central Asia, has been granted by the King an opportunity to bring coding education into its classrooms. The Ministry of Education in Bhutan has already started implementing the coding platform in their schools this year. This will affect about 150K students from across Bhutan.

The Royal Society for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (RSSTEM), Education Ministry, Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) received a royal command in February to explore interesting educational platforms. CodeMonkey was chosen over several platforms for its exemplary coding courses and curriculum.

Education Minister Jai Bir Rai, is adamant in his belief that critical and creative thinking skills that come with a computer science education should be developed in Bhutan's schools. Computer science education is quickly becoming an essential subject for schools worldwide. CodeMonkey coding courses teach block-based programming all the way up to the more advanced Python programming language. These courses are literally the building blocks for a future in some of the most in-demand jobs today. The courses are designed to make it easy for students and teachers of all backgrounds to master fundamental coding concepts.

The benefits of learning to code extend far beyond coding and can improve children's problem-solving skills, critical thinking skills, increase creativity and so much more. CodeMonkey wants to bring every student across the globe the opportunity to learn to code.

About CodeMonkey:

CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable curriculum for schools, after-school clubs, and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.

