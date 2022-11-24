Global Aviation Asset Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Major Players Focusing on New Technologies to Develop Advanced Asset Management Software Solutions to Strengthen their Position
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aviation asset management market is expected to grow from $206.76 billion in 2021 to $220.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The aviation asset management market is expected to grow to $287.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The aviation asset management market consists of sales of aviation asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for cost savings, improving productivity, and reducing ownership costs within the airport. Aviation asset management refers to a programmatic method of proactively managing and maintaining aircraft across each aircraft's useful life, from initial acquisition to final disposition.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aviation asset management market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this aviation asset management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The increasing air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aviation asset management market going forward. Air passenger traffic refers to the number of passengers who have booked a flight. Aviation asset management helps passengers travelling in the air by reducing customer complaints and minimising users' downtime.
For instance, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association of the world's airlines, overall air traveller numbers are expected to reach 4.0 billion in 2024. Therefore, the rise in air passenger traffic is driving the aviation asset management market.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation asset management market. Major companies in the aviation asset management market are focusing on new technologies to develop advanced asset management software solutions to strengthen their position in the market.
For instance, in 2022, flydocs, a UK-based asset management solution provider, partnered with SGI Aviation Services, a Netherlands-based aviation asset management company, to develop a financial asset management software solution to cater to a diverse range of aviation asset owners through flydocs' digitised asset management tools, maximising the value of assets with the use of technology and support.
In June 2021, EnTrust Globa, a UK-based asset management firm, and SVPGlobal, a global investment firm, acquired the Aviation Investment and Asset Management business from DVB Bank Group, forming Deucalion Aviation Limited Company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen the businesses, creating a global leader in innovative financing solutions for airlines and leasing clients globally. Deucalion Company is a UK-based aircraft asset management company.
The countries covered in the aviation asset management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
