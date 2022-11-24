HolistaPet Announces CBD Black Friday Deals 40% Off Storewide, Through Cyber Monday

/EIN News/ -- COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up this weekend, and HolistaPet is offering CBD Black Friday deals with 40% off sitewide. With this deal, you can get a variety of CBD goods for dogs, cats, or horses.



HolistaPet aims to enhance the lives of all pets and pet owners, including the less fortunate. They work to make an impact on the lives of deserving pets across the country. Overall, HolistaPet's mission is to provide the best resources to support pet wellness and keep them comfortable.

HolistaPet's efforts seek to make the world a much more compassionate place for all pets, giving them a better chance at a happy and healthy life. They find importance in product quality, providing natural remedies and customer satisfaction. HolistaPet strives to bring their customers ultimate care and comfort for both the pet and pet owners.

They are able to attain trust and loyalty from their users by giving them access to FAQ’s, dosage charts, and an overall healthier approach to health and wellness for one’s pet.

Additionally, HolistaPet believes that your pets’ wellness starts with educating yourself on the benefits of hemp. As such, they provide a plethora of informative resources for you to learn about how best to care for your pets’ needs.

Along with 40% off, customers will also have access to free shipping and easy returns within 30 days with every order. They provide a 15-day grace period as well, and all you have to do is reach out to their customer service team, who are always happy to help.

