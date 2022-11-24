Population Health Management (PHM) Market worth $53.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Population Health Management (PHM) Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, ACOs), Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Population Health Management (PHM) Market"

108 - Tables

49 - Figures

205 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 53.3 billion by 2027 CAGR 13.9% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Mode of Delivery, By end user, By region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US), Lumeris (US), Zeomega (US), HGS Healthcare, LLC (US), Persivia (US), Color Health, Inc. (US). Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on value-based medicine Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in burden of chronic diseases

The factors driving market growth include the rising government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT solutions, the growing importance of value-based care. However, the high investments in infrastructure to set up robust PHM program is restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

The software segment is projected to be the largest segment on the basis of components of the population health management market. Factors such as the increasing adoption of software by end users to increase patient engagement & cost-effectiveness is attributed to the large share of the software segment in the forecast period.

The on-premise segment is projected to be the largest segment of the population health management market, by delivery mode. The growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by the on-premise solutions such as the ease of customization, reduction in the data breaches, and the ability to use existing hardware.

Based on end users, the healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the population health management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing HCIT adoption, implementation of Affordable Care Act in the US, and significant growth in healthcare spending.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Emerging Asian markets such as China and India are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the population health management market. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, as well as the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand.

Key Players:

Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

