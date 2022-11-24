Insights Into The Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The automotive testing, inspection and certification market is expected to grow from $19.8 billion in 2021 to $20.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to grow to $23.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

An increase in automobile production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market going forward.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Trends

Advancements in TIC such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have emerged as the new trends gaining popularity in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Major companies operating in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market are focused on developing and adopting virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Overview

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market consists of sales of automotive testing, inspection, and certification services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to ensure the automotive product complies with automotive safety and quality standards. Automotive testing, inspection, and certification refer to certifying automotive vehicles and their components as per the requirements of regulatory and statutory standards that help to check whether vehicles meet customer expectations and various statutory standards.

• By Service Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, Other Services

• By Sourcing Type: In-house, Outsourced

• By Application: Electrical Systems and Components, Telematics, Interior and Exterior Materials and Components, Fluids and Lubricants, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group Plc., Dekra SE, TUV SUD, Applus Services S.A., TUV Rheinland Ag Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, MISTRAS Group Inc., Element Materials Technology, The British Standards Institution, TUV Nord Group, NSF International, RINA S.p.A., and ALS Limited.

