SEI Asia podcast: Building resilience in food systems by preserving local knowledge

At the local level, communities preserve and archive their local knowledge. Edible weeds are a good example of how mainstream, dominant knowledge has suppressed the local knowledge related to plants. Edible weeds used to be common knowledge, as they were easily recognized and frequently consumed by local communities.

Nisa explains that local food knowledge can help our society and our communities to achieve food sovereignty, giving more access and control over food systems back to community members.

It is not an easy task to involve the younger generations in preserving the local food knowledge. Younger people are tempted to leave rural agricultural lands and migrate to urbanized areas to find better educational and employment opportunities.

However, Nisa believes it is not an impossible thing: “Bakudapan has discovered some inspiring examples. One of these is Sekolah Pagesangan, a great initiative to empower younger generation in the effort of preserving their local food knowledge. They use different methods, such as education and other capacity building activities,” she said.