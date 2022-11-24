Sharp Canada Introduces Stunningly Vivid 4PB AQUOS® 4K Ultra-HD Commercial Display Series

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, today announced the launch of six new AQUOS® Ultra-HD Commercial Displays. Part of the 4PB EJ2 series, these new models provide impressive picture quality and colour depth to engage audiences in any industry.



Available in a wide array of sizes ranging from 43” Class (42.5” diagonal) to 86” Class (85.6” diagonal), the new commercial displays feature a sleek, modern look with a frameless bezel that leaves fewer protruding distractions and more screen space to show off the ultimate picture quality. High Dynamic Range (HDR) offers viewers the ultimate experience with a much wider range of colors. Additionally, brightness levels are higher than standard consumer or commercial TVs.

An embedded media player allows for content to playback with no additional computer hardware needed. You can also send the content to the screen using wireless casting feature. The 4PB series offers a public mode, which helps eliminate unwanted adjustments by people in public locations, such as storefronts, giving operational control to business management.

The 4PB AQUOS® commercial display series is designed to support out-of-home environments, focusing on versatility to help inform, entertain, or engage audiences. In contrast to consumer TVs, these models are designed to support digital signage, education, collaboration, and entertainment in the commercial market, with 4K Ultra-HD design to deliver advanced visual performance. The professional command control allows for user-friendly features that include a RS-232C and LAN command set, delivering flexible remote-control abilities from connected devices. Unlike consumer TVs, the AQUOS® commercial display series is backed by a limited 3-year Commercial Warranty.

“With the 4PB AQUOS® commercial display series, we place our focus on setting a new level of visual performance while maintaining our highly valued commercial features. This display series is our standout product for variety of sizes, 4K-Ultra resolution (HDR), professional features, and performance,” said Allison Morino, Manager, Product Marketing, Visual Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada.

“Market momentum towards the use of large format 4K displays in commercial and education verticals is undeniable. The 4PB AQUOS® commercial displays series is designed to break down the barriers to 4K adoption in digital signage and collaboration by providing an affordable and simple professional solution,” said Rolland Manger, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics of Canada. “Boasting a sleek and stylish design, the 4PB AQUOS® commercial displays are designed, engineered, and supported for out-of-home environments for a wide range of applications including digital signage, education, collaboration and entertainment,” he added.

The new 4PB series displays are available to order now with select sizes available to ship in December. Click Here to learn more: https://sharp.ca/en/products/business-displays

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based Sharp Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions.

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications, Sharp Electronics of Canada, Email: jainm@sharpsec.com | Direct: 416-357-2914

