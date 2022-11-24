Trade Finance Market Growth & Share by 2028 | Company Profiles, Top Regions, Latest Technology, Investment Opportunities, Future Trends | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis
Trade Finance market size is projected to reach USD 11631260 million by 2028, from USD 8014110 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Key Companies Covered: -
- BNP Paribas
- Bank of China
- Citigroup Inc
- China Exim Bank
- ICBC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co
- Mizuho Financial Group
- Standard Chartered
- MUFG
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
- Credit Agricole
- Commerzbank
Segmentation by Types: -
- Guarantees
- Letters of Credit
- Documentary Collection
- Supply Chain Financing
- Factoring
In 2019, the proportion of Letters of Credit is the largest, accounting for about 39%.
Segmentation by Applications: -
- Machinery
- Energy
- Food and Consumer
- Transport
- Chemical
- Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
- Others
COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -
The readers in the section will understand how the Trade Finance market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.
