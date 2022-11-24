Submit Release
$28.5 million with seed sale

Play-to-earn-game 0X Battleground raises over 28 million dollars

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative play-to-earn game 0X Battleground manages to raise over $28 million in one week through its seed sale, confirming the great potential of the blockchain-based game.

The seed sale was conducted by iBLOXX Capital AG, in association with other major investment houses such as Venture Society, iBLOXX Proprietary Trading and Crypto Aces.

0X Battleground is a free play-to-earn game that sets new standards in the blockchain-based gaming universe. The tokenomics are designed in such a way that there can be no inflationary increase in the amount of tokens and thus the value of the earned coins and NFTs not only retain their value but can even increase.

With the help of the blockchain, NFTs can be bought with the in-house coin, but also sold. Thus, players of 0XBattleground can profit from their skill and performance by selling the earned NFTs on the crypto market.
To stay up to date with this project, visit the <a href="https://www.ibloxx.com/">project's homepage</a>.

Domenik Maier
iBLOXX Capital AG
info@ibloxx.com

