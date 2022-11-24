Submit Release
Robin Represents Senate in Hosting Vietnamese Delegation in Manila Activities

PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release
November 24, 2022

Robin Represents Senate in Hosting Vietnamese Delegation in Manila Activities

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, representing the Philippine Senate, acted as the civilian host Thursday morning to a high-powered delegation from Vietnam at the Rizal Park and in Intramuros in Manila.

Padilla joined the delegation led by Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Rizal Park in Maynila.

The delegation arrived in the Philippines earlier this week to hold meetings with ranking Philippine officials. Hue is the fourth highest official in VIetnam.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Padilla accompanied the delegation members in visiting the Ho Chi Minh Monument at the ASEAN Garden in Intramuros.

With Padilla in visiting the Ho Chi Minh Monument were officials of the City of Manila led by Mayor Ma. Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna.

Padilla voiced hopes that the Vietnamese delegation's visit will enhance ties between the Philippines and Vietnam, which the Philippines considers a strategic partner sa Southeast Asia.

Also, Padilla thanked Gen. Roberto Ancan, head of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), for ensuring the security of the participants at the two activities in Manila.

Robin, Kumatawan sa Senado sa Pagdalo ng Mataas na Delegasyon ng Vietnam sa Maynila

Kumatawan sa Senado ng Pilipinas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla bilang civilian host ng mataas na delegasyon ng Vietnam sa Rizal Park at sa Intramuros sa Maynila ngayong Huwebes ng umaga.

Sinamahan ni Padilla ang delegasyon sa pangunguna ni Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman ng National Assembly ng Vietnam, sa wreath-laying ceremony sa Rizal Monument sa Rizal Park sa Maynila.

Nasa Pilipinas ang delegasyon para makipagpulong sa mga matataas na opisyal ng Pilipinas. Si Hue ang ikaapat na pinakamataas na opisyal sa Vietnam.

Pagkatapos ng wreath-laying ceremony, sinamahan ni Padilla ang mga miyembro ng delegasyon sa pagbisita sa Ho Chi Minh Monument sa ASEAN Garden sa Intramuros.

Kasama ni Padilla sa pagbisita sa Ho Chi Minh Monument ang opisyal ng Lungsod ng Maynila, sa pamumuno ni Mayor Ma. Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna.

Iginiit ni Padilla ang kanyang hangad na ang pagbisita ng delegasyon ay lalong mapapalago ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Vietnam, na itinuturing ng Pilipinas bilang isang strategic partner sa Southeast Asia.

Nagpasalamat din si Padilla kay Gen. Roberto Ancan, ang pinuno ng Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), sa pagtiyak ng seguridad ng mga dumalo sa dalawang aktibidad sa Maynila.

