Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market 2023-2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Billiards and snooker are popular cue sports that are played on tables covered with a cloth or baize, with pockets in each corner and in the middle of each long side. This game is played with a cue and synthetic hard balls. The aim of the game is to pocket all the balls for points. There are different types of billiards that are played using different strategies. Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market estimated at USD 347.6 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 425.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Covered: -

Brunswick Billiards

Diamond Billiard Products

Fury

Imperial International

RILEYLEISURE

Segmentation by Types: -

Tables

Balls and Cues

Segmentation by Applications: -

Sporting Goods Retailers

Online Retail

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Billiards and Snooker Equipment market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

