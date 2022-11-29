Report on the Effectiveness of Intermittent Vacuum- and Pressure- Therapy on Athlete Recovery
Faster sports injury rehab and better muscle recovery thanks to new rehabilitation technology
Individual athletes and sports teams should have this regeneration device in their arsenal to have a head start as a competitive advantage over their opponents.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellCelerators LLC reports a case study made with intermittent Vacuum Therapy and its effects on the rehabilitation of 50 professional athletes consisting of canoeists, swimmers, rowers, footballers, tennis players and track-and-field athletes.
— Thomas Orths
The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is the world’s first vacuum therapy machine that is not only equipped with Intermittent Vacuum Therapy - as referred to in the study - but also with pressure waves. It is the first athlete regeneration machine that provides alternation of both - vacuum- and pressure-waves. This is the combination that makes this athlete recovery device so unique, Thomas Orths, CEO of WellCelerators LLC, explains.
Athletes need to recover fully to maximize performance in competitive sport. Athletes who replenish faster are able to train harder and more intensely. According to the study elite athletes report positive results using the Rejuvenator treatment as an alternate method for rapid recovery, restoring and improving their impaired physical state.
The effect of lymphatic drainage during rehabilitation of athletes is well known. This method stimulates venous backflow and increases the circulation of arterial and venous blood. As a result cardiac output gets amplified. Furthermore it increases muscle tone and the concentration of endorphins in the brain.
In this case study throughout 12 weeks the athletes underwent training following their specific programs. Half of these athletes received a 30-minute treatment of intermittent negative pressure by use of Vacumed every two days (-40 to -50 mbar, duration of the phases of normal/negative pressure: 7/5 sec). Simultaneously, all athletes participated in rehabilitation programs provided by their trainers.
Twice per week all athletes underwent a blood test - before and after training. At the beginning and at the end of the examination, all athletes also underwent an extensive stress test. Before each training all athletes had been interviewed about how they feel about their physical and mental state. A total of 1,200 blood examinations were conducted, which provided proof for the examined group (1.48 millimoles per litre) in comparison with the control group (1.59 millimoles per litre) in the resting phase before the training.
This study has shown that the group of examined athletes not only generated a smaller concentration of urea and uric acid (40 and 3.9 mg/dl compared to 43 and 4.85 mg/dl for the control group) but also, less creatine kinase had been found (262 U/l compared to 284 U/l). Furthermore the athletes treated with intermittent negative pressure therapy were more motivated in their exercises in comparison to the control group. Not only that, they also had a better muscle tone and an overall better rehabilitation (Alf DF, 2007). To read the entire study go to: https://rejuvenatorplatinum.com/the-ultimate-muscle-recovery-machine/what-is-the-latest-generation-of-muscle-recovery-equipment-lymph-drainage-massage-machine/
This enhanced athlete regeneration machine is the result of medical research by NASA and German Aerospace Center DLR. As the licensed distributor of Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART WellCelerators LLC has just made this revolutionary recovery equipment available to the world of sports teams and athletes.
When it comes to recovery from injuries, once the inflammatory response has faded out lymphatic work should begin to get rid of debris in the tissue. Especially in the world of professional sports e.g. soccer where down-time is to be minimized this complex rehabilitation technology makes a huge difference. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is the world’s first and only vacuum therapy machine that is equipped with alternating vacuum- and pressure-therapy. It offers even more preset programs than Vacumed and Vacusport by Weyergans High Cara AG including but not limited to post injury rehab, muscle recovery, sports injury recovery, regeneration, amplification of training results and prevention and much more.
CEO Thomas Orths said about the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART: “This is the cutting edge technology in professional sports. Individual athletes and sports teams should have this regeneration device in their arsenal to have a head start as a competitive advantage over their opponents.”
About Wellcelerators LLC
Originally known for the WellCeleration process in various dimensions, with the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC has now added this unique athlete recovery solution to its value proposition to serve its performance coaching clients within the world of sports even better.
Thomas Orths
Wellcelerators LLC
+1 307-363-5158
email us here