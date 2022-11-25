Submit Release
Jerry “J-Man” Joyner Interviews Antonio Swad, the Founder of WingStop & Pizza Patron Restaurant Chains

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The host of Weed and Whiskey News, Jerry “J-Man” Joyner, is excited to share that his in-studio guest for episode seventeen is Antonio Swad, the founder of Wingstop and Pizza Patron.

Antonio Swad is an entrepreneur who found phenomenal success in the restaurant industry. Starting as a pot scrubber and dishwasher at a Columbus, Ohio, steakhouse, Antonio's resilience, focus, and determination allow him to achieve the American Dream. Starting with one pizza restaurant, he built not one but two national restaurant chains that feed millions of people.

In an interview with Swad, “J-Man” stated, “I met Antonio Swad by chance back in 2018. Mr. Swad’s success in the hospitality industry is legendary, from his humble beginnings as pots and pans scrubber to founding two national restaurant chains, WingStop and Pizza Patron, Swad has achieved the American Dream.”
Antonio Swad was a recent candidate for the United States Congress, who campaigned on a platform that the American Dream is still alive and achievable for people willing to put in the work. Furthermore, Joyner says “Antonio Swad is an inspiration to us all that you can achieve and live the American Dream”.

About Antonio Swad

Antonio Swad is an entrepreneur and politician born in Canton, Ohio. He is the founder of Pizza Patron and WingStop. A boating and F1 racing enthusiast, he currently resides in Dallas, Texas. He is happily married with 5 children.

Media Contact:

2910 Commerce Street Dallas, TX 75226
https://www.weedandwhiskey.tv

Anel Bulbul, CEO
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 907-570-2364
Anel@weedandwhiskey.tv

