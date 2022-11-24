Portable Water Purifiers Market Size to Hit $182.4 million mark by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Portable Water Filters are Projected to Drive the Growth of Portable Water Purifiers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Portable Water Purifiers Market size is estimated to reach $182.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Portable water purification devices like portable water purifiers are self-included, effortlessly transported units utilized to purify water from untreated sources (like rivers, lakes and wells) for drinking purposes. The Portable water purifiers frequently remove pathogens, suspended solids and certain toxic compounds. A pitcher filter functions like a water dispensary. A pitcher filter is a device planned to filter drinking water. Water is poured into the filter and cleaner water accumulates in the tank. In the filtration procedure, impurities and contaminants are eliminated to supply water that is safe and healthy. In addition, filtered water frequently tastes a lot better. Gravity filters weigh less than the pump filters and therefore are thought to be more portable and usable on travels or camping. In the wild, some dirty water is taken and poured through gravity filters to obtain safe and clean water. Ultraviolet purifiers are considered to provide the most cost-effective method of safeguarding residential drinking water against biological impurities.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15101/portable-water-purifiers-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Portable Water Purifiers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Portable Water Purifiers Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027, owing to the presence of an enormous population constituting 60% of the global population and the surging application of gravity filters in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Portable Water Purifiers Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of water-borne ailments and rising awareness regarding the intake of clean drinking water through the application of pitcher filters and gravity filters. However, the surging demand for packaged drinking water is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Portable Water Purifiers Market.

3. Portable Water Purifiers Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Portable Water Purifiers Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15101

Segmental Analysis:

Portable Water Purifiers Market Segment Analysis - by Technology : The Portable Water Purifiers Market based on technology can be further segmented into Gravity Purifier, UV Purifiers and RO Purifiers. The RO Purifier Segment held the largest Portable Water Purifiers Market share in 2021.

Portable Water Purifiers Market Segment Analysis - by Distribution Channel : The Portable Water Purifiers Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Retail Stores, Direct Sales and Online. The Online Segment held the largest Portable Water Purifiers Market share in 2021.

Portable Water Purifiers Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Portable Water Purifiers Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Portable Water Purifiers Industry are -

1. Kent RO limited

2. GE Corporation

3. Best Water Technology

4. Whirlpool Corporation

5. SteriPEN

Click on the following link to buy the Portable Water Purifiers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15101

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. China Packaged Drinking Water Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18762/china-packaged-drinking-water-market

B. Water Testing and Analysis Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7473/water-testing-analysis-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062