Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,634 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Unified manufacturing – the new paradigm

The pillars that the evolution of industry should rest on

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Helena Jochberger, Vice President, Global Lead Manufacturing at CGI, talks about how manufacturing has reached an inflection point, where factories and plants can only meet today’s sustainability and supply chain challenges if they set out to holistically transform their technology stack, processes, as well as their corporate mindset. Although meeting ESG requirements can be regarded as a compliance exercise, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For businesses that really want to future-proof themselves, a deep review of their sustainability initiatives must be applied not just to their operation but that of their suppliers and wider ecosystem too. In doing this, we can expect to see more radical transformation programmes and moves to circularity.

Unified manufacturing is CGI’s vision for the future of the industry. It aims to unify manufacturers within their plants, across their value chain and their wider ecosystem to become more adaptive and responsive to stakeholder demands. Supporting them to transform their business and move toward a green and sustainable future

When considering digital transformation; certain aspects are less disruptive than others, such as the digitisation of paper-based processes and connecting disparate systems on a central platform. Meanwhile, other areas of the transformation will take longer, and businesses need a well thought-out roadmap which outlines they want to get at the end of their journey and how.

Technology is ushering a new way of working; a more human-centric, agile and resilient manufacturing process that also enables collaboration within plants and across supply chains. Critical to it’s success however is the data at the heart of the business. By building and executing a comprehensive data strategy aligned with an organization’s values and business objectives, manufacturers can unlock the true power of data. From optimizing operations through enhanced monitoring and pre-emptive action to inspiring new revenue streams through insight-led innovation

To hear more about the five pillars of unified manufacturing, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. We are insights-driven and outcomes-based to help accelerate returns on your investments. Across hundreds of locations worldwide, we provide comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

cgi.com/manufacturing

Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Unified manufacturing – the new paradigm

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.