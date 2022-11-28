Business Reporter: Unified manufacturing – the new paradigm
The pillars that the evolution of industry should rest onLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Helena Jochberger, Vice President, Global Lead Manufacturing at CGI, talks about how manufacturing has reached an inflection point, where factories and plants can only meet today’s sustainability and supply chain challenges if they set out to holistically transform their technology stack, processes, as well as their corporate mindset. Although meeting ESG requirements can be regarded as a compliance exercise, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For businesses that really want to future-proof themselves, a deep review of their sustainability initiatives must be applied not just to their operation but that of their suppliers and wider ecosystem too. In doing this, we can expect to see more radical transformation programmes and moves to circularity.
Unified manufacturing is CGI’s vision for the future of the industry. It aims to unify manufacturers within their plants, across their value chain and their wider ecosystem to become more adaptive and responsive to stakeholder demands. Supporting them to transform their business and move toward a green and sustainable future
When considering digital transformation; certain aspects are less disruptive than others, such as the digitisation of paper-based processes and connecting disparate systems on a central platform. Meanwhile, other areas of the transformation will take longer, and businesses need a well thought-out roadmap which outlines they want to get at the end of their journey and how.
Technology is ushering a new way of working; a more human-centric, agile and resilient manufacturing process that also enables collaboration within plants and across supply chains. Critical to it’s success however is the data at the heart of the business. By building and executing a comprehensive data strategy aligned with an organization’s values and business objectives, manufacturers can unlock the true power of data. From optimizing operations through enhanced monitoring and pre-emptive action to inspiring new revenue streams through insight-led innovation
To hear more about the five pillars of unified manufacturing, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. We are insights-driven and outcomes-based to help accelerate returns on your investments. Across hundreds of locations worldwide, we provide comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.
cgi.com/manufacturing
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here