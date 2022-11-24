Insights Into The Global Digital Banking Platform Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Digital Banking Platform Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Digital Banking Platform Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the global digital banking platform market to reach a value of $6.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digital banking platform industry is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is expected to propel the digital banking platform market growth going forward.

Digital Banking Platform Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital banking platform market. Major companies operating in the digital banking platform market are developing new technologies to reduce operating costs and enable faster and safer transactions. For instance, in June 2020, Fiserv, a US-based payment and financial services technology provider, unveiled Virtual Banking Assistant 2020, an interactive tool that uses AI-based natural language processing to assist banks and credit unions in managing virtual customer transactions more efficiently. With Fiserv's Virtual Banking Assistant, which incorporates Clinc's conversational AI technology, banks and credit unions can have more fruitful and effective online conversations with their customers as a complement to in-person interactions and an essential part of a comprehensive customer experience.

Digital Banking Platform Market Overview

The digital banking platform market consists of sales of digital banking platform services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by the banks to adapt and optimise enhanced technologically advanced services delivered via mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, desktop computers, and other devices. A digital banking platform refers to financial services that enable a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking

• By Component: Platforms, Services

• By Banking Mode: Online Banking, Mobile Banking

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Temenos, Worldline SA, Cor Financial Solution Ltd.

Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth digital banking platform global market research. The market report analyzes digital banking platform global market size, digital banking platform global market segments, digital banking platform global market growth drivers, digital banking platform market growth across geographies, and digital banking platform market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

