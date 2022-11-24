Global Digital Agriculture Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Digital Agriculture Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the digital agriculture market to reach a value of $11.78 billion in 2021 to $13.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The digital agriculture market is expected to grow to $20.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The rise in the population is expected to propel the growth of the digital agriculture market going forward.

Digital Agriculture Market Trends

The penetration of technology and electronic devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital agriculture market. Major companies operating in the digital agriculture sector are focused on the penetration of technology and electronic devices to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, CNH Industrial, a UK-based company operating in digital agriculture, launched AGXTEND, an innovative platform in Brazil. Regardless of the size of the property or the amount of output, it improves productivity and operational efficiency. It offers a real-time soil sensing system that automatically modifies implemented working parameters to deliver uniform tillage performance when used together with electro-herbicide technology. AGXTENDTM is a pioneer in the advancement of precision farming and ISOBUS technologies.

Digital Agriculture Market Overview

The digital agriculture market consists of sales of digital agriculture products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance agriculture productivity and decrease production costs; prevent soil deterioration; reduce the use of chemicals in crop cultivation; and encourage efficient and effective water management. Digital agriculture refers to the application of innovative and advanced technologies that are integrated into a single system to help farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture value chain boost food production.

Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, Precision Farming

• By Company Type: Tier 1-55%, Tier 2-20%, Tier 3-25%

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Applications: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking, Drone Analytics, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management, Other Applications



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Farmers Edge, IBM Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, HummingBird Technologies, AGCO Corporation, Gamaya SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., DTN, Syngenta

The market report analyzes digital agriculture global market size, digital agriculture global market segments, digital agriculture market growth drivers, digital agriculture market growth across geographies, and digital agriculture market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

