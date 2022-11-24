Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 24 Nov 2022

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice on 16 November 2022 regarding a private placement of a total of 150 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA.

The capital increase of 101,254,865 Tranche 1 shares has been registered and the shares have been issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 167,600,292.30 divided into 1,117,335,282 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

About this notice

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 24 November 2022 at 11:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.