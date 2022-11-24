Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announces an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the Third and Fifth Districts.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 6:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 1700 block of 16 th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects took the vehicle then fled the scene. CCN: 22-165-696

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 9:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects took the vehicle then fled the scene. CCN: 22-165-747

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

