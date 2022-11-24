Chemical Protective Wear Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1.5 Billion with CAGR of 5.8% by 2026 – IndustryARC
Owing to the strict safety government norms the demand for Chemical Protective Wear Market is being witnessed huge growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chemical Protective Wear Market is forecast to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. Globally, increasing safety concerns against risk working environment has raised the demand for chemical protective clothing market. Rising application of ultrasonic welding in various end use industries such as electrical and electronics, aerospace and automotive, medical, packaging, and others has also raised the demand for chemical protective wear market. Expanding application of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation has also inclined the risk for chemical exposure, thus raising the demand for chemical protective wear clothing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. North American region dominated the chemical protective wear market due to the rapid growth of the chemical manufacturing sector in United State, Canada, and Mexico.
2. The growing need for favorable occupational safety regulations, coupled with the increasing importance of safety & security at workplaces, will drive the growth for the chemical protective wear market over the forecast period.
3. Increasing use of chemical as well as biological weapons in defence industries is forcing countries to invest for better quality chemical protective clothing, thus, expected to drive growth of the market.
1. Aramid and blends held the largest share in the chemical protective wear market in 2020. Aramid and blends include various weights, from 115 to 310 g/m2, to cover different states of protection. It is perfect for industrial laundry and has great dimensional stability. As a flame resistant fabric with high performance properties, aramid blends range meets all quality standards in protection and safety areas and offers an excellent thermal resistance and arc resistant features.
2. North America held the largest share with 34% in chemical protective wear market in 2020. The demand for chemical protective wear in the region is majorly driven with the growing end use industries in emerging economies, such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The market in North America is growing at an impressive rate, due to the increasing usage of protective wear in rising chemicals industry.
3. Hand wears held the largest share in the chemical protective wear market in 2020. Hand wears are created to ensure a high level of protection during work activities. They cover the hands and their main purpose is to protect the worker from chemical, biological, mechanical, thermal, electromagnetic and electrical hazards.
4. The manufacturing sector held the largest share in the chemical protective wear market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Occupational safety and health professionals consider chemical protective wear as a last line of defense for protecting the human from chemical and physical hazards in the manufacturing sector.
The top 5 players in the Chemical Protective Wear Industry are -
1. Dupont,
2. Teijin Limited,
3. Honeywell International Inc.,
4. Ansell Limited,
5. International Enviroguard Inc.,
