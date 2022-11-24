Insights Into The Global Fraud Hunters Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the fraud hunters market is expected to grow from $5.45 billion in 2021 to $6.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The fraud hunting market is expected to grow to $12.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

The rise in intellectual and financial theft is expected to propel the growth of the fraud hunter market going forward.

Fraud Hunters Market Trends

The rising use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is the key trend gaining popularity in the fraud hunting market. Major companies operating in the fraud hunter market are focused on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to sustain their position in the fraud hunter market.

Fraud Hunters Market Overview

The fraud hunters market consists of sales of fraud hunters’ services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to prevent, identify, and stop fraudsters and provide uninterrupted service to the customers through accurate application fraud prevention. The term "fraud hunters" refers to the process of screening and distinguishing authenticated data, such as customer application data, from fraudulent data, which can lead to various types of fraud.

Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type of Fraud: Financial Statement Fraud, Healthcare, Insurance and Banking Fraud, Consumer Fraud, Intellectual Property Fraud, Other Types of Fraud

• By Organisation Size: SMEs, Large Organizations

• By Application: Defense, Government, Banks and Financial Institution, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Experian Information Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, FICO, Fiserv Inc., FIS Inc, NCR Corporation, Fraud Hunter, Zoi, Equifax Inc., Riskified, Sift, Signifyd, and Forter.

Fraud Hunters Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth fraud hunters market research. The market report gives fraud hunters global market analysis and fraud hunters global market forecast market size, fraud hunters global market segments, fraud hunters global market growth drivers, fraud hunters global market growth across geographies, and fraud hunters global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The fraud hunters global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

