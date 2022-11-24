Insights Into The Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the agricultural wastewater treatment market to reach a value of $2.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The agricultural wastewater treatment market is expected to grow to $3.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The rising agricultural water demand is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural wastewater treatment market going forward.

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural wastewater treatment market. Major companies operating in the agricultural wastewater treatment market are introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Arab Contractors Company and Orascom Construction opened and launched the world's largest wastewater treatment plant, which was built with ABB’s innovative ABB technology, including electrification, motion, and process automation business areas. The plant has a facility that uses renewable energy to deliver treated water for industrial and agricultural production.

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market Overview

The agricultural wastewater treatment market consists of sales of agricultural wastewater treatment products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to process or treat various pollutants that are produced by wastewater. Agricultural wastewater treatment refers to a farm management process that helps to reduce the pollution from animal operations and surface runoff that gets contaminated by pesticides, animal slurry, crop residues, irrigation water, or fertilizers. With the help of this, land pollution can be controlled.

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Physical Solutions, Chemical Solutions, Biological Solutions

• By Pollutant Source: Point Source, Non-Point Source

• By Application: Farming, Soil Resources, Groundwater Resources, Dairy, Other Applications



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Lindsay Corporation, IDE Technologies, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group, BASF SE, AECOM, WSP Global Inc

