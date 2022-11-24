The Out-Of-Home Advertising Recovers Strongly From The COVID Downturn

Out-of-Home Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The OOH Advertising Market bounced back between 2020 – 2022 with a healthy 11.8% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Street Furniture segment of the out-of-home advertising market is showing the highest growth, with a super bounce of 16% growth in 2020 – 2021. Billboard advertising remains the largest segment in 2022, but Street Furniture is forecast to take the top spot by 2031 with a 41.4% market share, and Billboard advertising in second place with a 37.8% share. Transit advertising is in third place with 13.0%, and the others segment is expected to decline to 7.8% in 2031 as the market consolidates around Street Furniture and Billboard advertising (which have a combined market share of 79.2%).

Asia-Pacific maintains its lead position as the largest market with a 47% share, followed at a distance by North America, which has a 28% share in 2022, dropping to 18% by 2031. Next comes Western Europe, with 18% in 2022 and falling to 17.8% by 2031. The smaller regions are all showing growth in the forecast period, with their combined share rising from 7.1% in 2022 to 10.3% by 2031. Eastern Europe will see the highest growth: from 2.2% in 2022 to 4% in 2031.

Although North America, in total, is showing the weakest growth, it remains the largest market by country, with 25.8% of the global market in 2021. China is the big climber, rising in just a decade from 12.2% global market share in 2011 to 18.8% share by 2021. Conversely, Japan has experienced the sharpest decline, from 19.7% market share in 2011 down to 14.4% in 2021. The data reveals that China is the primary driver behind the ascendancy of the Asia Pacific market, with the other main countries in the region having either modest growth (India and South Korea) or seeing their market share decline over the historic period (Japan and Australia).

The out-of-home advertising market refers to outdoor advertising that plans, develops, creates, and manages advertisements and promotional activities in out of home advertisement settings. Out-of-home advertising includes billboards and signs, digital bulletins, wallscapes, banners, and posters. The out-of-home advertising market consists of sales of out-of-home advertising by entities that offer new technologies, new formats, and more creative thinking to help advertisers and their agencies take their message further. Out-of-home advertising (OOH), also called OOH media, is any visual advertising media found outside of the home.

The out-of-home advertising markets is made up of four segments:

Billboard – this segment refers to large-scale print advertisements that are designed to carry outdoor advertisements. The market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that plan, develop, create, and manage advertisement and promotional activities and place billboards along roadsides or buildings according to client specifications. The billboard market includes static billboards, digital billboards, and interactive billboards. Billboard displays are intended for viewing from extended distances, generally more than 50 feet.

Street Furniture - refers to street-level urban media that includes all out-of-home advertising media located at street level. The market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that initiate advertisement via street furniture advertising displays that are positioned in close proximity to pedestrians and shoppers for eye-level viewing. Street furniture advertising include displays placed at bus shelters, train and metro stations, telephone booths, shopping malls, and kiosks.

Transit - A transit display refers to an outdoor advertising unit affixed to moving public transportation vehicles or in the common areas of transit terminals and stations. The market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that develop, create, and affix advertising displays such as wraps and stickers to moving vehicles. This segment also includes advertisements that are positioned inside vehicles and on mobile billboards.

Others – this market consists of sales revenue earned by entities that are engaged in providing out-of-home advertising services and related goods except billboard, transit, and street furniture advertising services. This includes other alternative out-of-home advertising forms such as wallscapes, posters, banners, floor tile stickers, and others.

The Out-of-Home Advertising Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides out-of-home advertising market overviews, analyzes and out-of-home advertising market forecasts, out-of-home advertising market size, out-of-home advertising market share, out-of-home advertising market players, out-of-home advertising market segments and geographies, the market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

